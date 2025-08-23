Protesters in Houston demand end to srms sales, Gaza blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dozens of protesters set up tents on Thursday in front of the Israeli consulate in Houston, Texas, to demand an end to arms sales to the Israeli occupation and the lifting of the blockade being imposed on the Gaza Strip.

Activists named the open demonstration under the title “Anas al-Sharif Camp”, after the Palestinian journalist who was assassinated by the Israeli army along with five other journalists last week in the Gaza Strip.

They indicated that “the camp will continue daily in honor of the martyred journalists who fell while performing their journalistic duty of conveying the truth about the ongoing massacre in Gaza.”

Pro-Palestinian activists participated in the demonstration to demonstrate their support for the Palestinian people and to affirm their rejection of US policies that support the Israeli enemy entity.

