U.S. Military begins withdrawal from Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: The withdrawal of U.S. military personnel from the Ain al-Asad airbase, located in Iraq’s Al-Anbar Province, has officially commenced, according to reports from local media outlets.

According to IRNA, sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the process began last night, with aerial operations currently underway to transport both personnel and equipment out of the base. Iraqi news agency Alsumaria News reported the development on Friday.

Additionally, Arab media—citing Iraqi security officials—indicated that the base is expected to be fully vacated by U.S. forces by early September 2025.

This move marks a significant step in the execution of the bilateral agreement between Baghdad and Washington, aimed at ending the mission of the U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq. The agreement outlines a transition from combat operations to a cooperative security partnership focused on advisory and support roles.

...................

End/ 257