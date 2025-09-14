Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader: Western-Zionist plot seeks to reshape region

AhlulBayt News Agency: Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Yassin Mousavi warned that ongoing developments in the Middle East are part of a long-term Western-Zionist project to create a “new Middle East” and ultimately advance the so-called “Greater Israel” plan.

Delivering his Friday sermon, the prominent Najaf seminary scholar stressed that recent events are not coincidental but carefully orchestrated by the United States and the Zionist regime. He criticized some Iraqi politicians for relying on “dubious sources linked to foreign intelligence services,” urging the people—especially youth—to recognize elections as a decisive battle between right and wrong and to vote responsibly for the country’s independence.

Referring to regional incidents, Ayatollah Mousavi condemned the statements of Lebanese Forces commander Samir Geagea, calling them a clear attempt to weaken Shiite unity in Lebanon, and pointed to the failed assassination attempt against Hamas negotiators in Qatar as proof of ongoing conspiracies driven by the Zionist regime and its partners.

He further underlined the need to safeguard Iraq’s sovereignty, urging candidates to prioritize national independence and strengthen the army for self-defense. “Media rhetoric cannot replace real planning for reconstruction and development,” he warned, calling on the nation to remain vigilant and united against plots targeting not only Shiites but the entire Islamic Ummah.

