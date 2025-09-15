  1. Home
Imamate Center inaugurated with patronage of Ayatollah Milani in Najaf Ashraf (+Photos)

15 September 2025 - 12:25
The Imamate Center was inaugurated under the patronage of Ayatollah Milani under the name “The Center for the Great Imamate of the World for Doctrinal Studies” (مرکز الامامة الکبری العالمی للدراسات العقائدیة) in the city of Najaf Ashraf.

The ceremony was held with a speech by Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Milani and a recitation of the Quran by Professor Karim Mansouri in the Imamate building.

A large gathering of prominent scholars from Iran and Iraq, representatives of the Grand Ayatollahs, and professors of the Najaf Ashraf Seminary attended the ceremony.

