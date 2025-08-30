Secretary of Foreign Affairs of MWM Meets representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: The delegation included key figures such as Maulana Sayyid Khawar Abbas Naqvi, head of MWM's Najaf Ashraf branch, Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Taqi, Principal of Imam Baqir School in Najaf, and Syed Aoun Mousavi. The meeting was an important platform to discuss various issues, including bilateral cooperation between MWM and religious institutions in Iraq, as well as challenges facing the Pakistani community in the region.

During the meeting, Dr. Shirazi provided a comprehensive briefing on the national and international activities of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen. He highlighted the pivotal role of MWM Chairman, Ayatollah Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, in addressing national issues with bold and unwavering positions.

The discussion also focused on the difficulties faced by Pakistani pilgrims traveling to Iraq, particularly concerning road closures, passport issues, and logistical challenges. Dr. Shirazi emphasized the efforts of MWM to address these concerns and ensure the well-being of Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) visiting religious sites in Iraq.

Furthermore, the delegation brought up the issues faced by Pakistani students studying in the religious seminaries of Najaf Ashraf. In response, Ayatollah Hosseini assured the delegation of his support and commitment to addressing the concerns raised regarding the students' welfare.

This meeting serves as an important step in strengthening the ties between MWM and the religious leadership in Iraq, ensuring continued collaboration to support the Pakistani community and enhance bilateral cooperation in religious and humanitarian matters.