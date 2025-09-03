Iranian top commander warns of decisive response to any aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chairman of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has declared that Iran’s military is fully prepared to deliver a powerful and painful response to any act of aggression against the country.

According to IRNA, speaking during a session of the Parliament’s National Security Commission on Tuesday, General Mousavi provided a comprehensive update on the Armed Forces’ current status and defensive capabilities. According to Commission spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei, the general emphasized that Iran’s military readiness has significantly increased in recent months.

“Our forces are at the highest level of defensive and combat preparedness,” Rezaei quoted Mousavi as saying. “Any aggression will be met with a response that is more decisive and painful than ever before. Our readiness today surpasses what it was three months ago.”

Members of the National Security Commission expressed their appreciation for the Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to national defense. They reaffirmed their full support for strengthening Iran’s military capabilities and praised the efforts of the Armed Forces in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

...................

End/ 257