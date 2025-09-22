Iran’s Armed Forces Chief pledges timely, decisive response to any threat

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi affirmed Iran’s full readiness to deliver a timely and decisive response to any threat.

In a message commemorating Sacred Defense Week, Major General Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, emphasized that during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War, the enemy failed to overcome Iran’s military strength, indigenous defense capabilities, regional capacities, and the decisive, proportionate response of the Iranian Armed Forces.

He stated, "Iran is not merely passive; it transforms every threat into an opportunity to demonstrate its national, regional, and international power."

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi further stressed the importance of advancing cutting-edge defense technologies and enhancing deterrence capabilities.

He highlighted the need for preparedness against hybrid warfare, particularly cognitive warfare strategies employed by adversaries.

Concluding his message, the Chief of Staff assured the proud and heroic Iranian nation that the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces, relying on strategic surprises and advanced capabilities, stand ready to confront any aggression by tyrants and oppressors worldwide with timely, decisive, and overwhelming responses.

