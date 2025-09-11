Iranian people and military will stand by Qatar: Top commander

The Chairman of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said that the government, nation, and armed forces of Qatar should know that Iran and its military will stand by them until the end.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks on Thursday during a phone conversation with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on Doha in an attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders who had gathered to review the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Major General Mousavi said that Iran categorically condemns the Israeli regime’s attack on Qatari soil, as was declared by top Iranian officials within minutes of the invasion.

He emphasized that the Iranian military will not hesitate to support Qatar, citing the brotherly relations between the two countries. He added that Iran will not abandon Qatar in the face of its enemies, especially the Israeli regime, which he described as criminal and the main source of tension and instability in the region.

He further said that the US’s unconditional support for occupation, suppression, and the killing of Palestinian people, as well as its invasions of other countries, has emboldened the Israeli regime.

He also noted that the attack on Qatar could not have occurred without a green light from Washington.

Mousavi also asserted that without direct and indirect support from the West, Israel would be unable to continue its existence.

He concluded by congratulating Al Thani on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH].

Qatar calls attacks during peace talks “terror attacks”

Expressing appreciation for Iran’s support, Al Thani said the Israeli regime adheres to no norms or principles, and that the recent incident violated all red lines, international standards, and diplomatic protocols.

He added that the attack was intended to undermine Qatar’s efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the Gaza crisis.