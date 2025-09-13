Lebanese Islamic Unity Movement condemns Israeli strike in Doha

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Lebanese Islamic Unity Movement has strongly denounced the recent Israeli attack targeting Hamas leadership in Doha, labeling it a continuation of "organized crime" and "unprecedented state terrorism" supported by the United States.

In a statement released on Thursday, the movement described the assault as part of Israel’s ongoing "Zionist killing machine," responsible for massacres in Palestine and beyond. "This aggression is neither surprising nor isolated but aligns with a policy of systematic crime backed by the US," the statement read.

The movement emphasized that the attack not only targeted Qatar but also struck a blow to the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab League, particularly given Qatar’s role as a respected mediator in regional conflicts. "The bombs and missiles aimed at Doha undermine the dignity and sovereignty of Arab nations," it added.

Calling for decisive action, the Lebanese Islamic Unity Movement urged all nations to sever ties with Israel, close its embassies, and halt any security or economic cooperation. "Our countries must suspend oil exports to pressure the international community into reining in Netanyahu, Trump, and their allies," the statement asserted. It warned that failure to act would leave nations vulnerable to further violations of dignity and sovereignty.

