Iranian court sentences 4 to death over spying for Israel'

Four individuals have been sentenced to death by a revolutionary court in northwestern Iran for collaborating with the Israeli Mossad spy agency and sharing classified and sensitive information with the Tel Aviv regime.

The chief justice of Iran's West Azarbaijan province, Nasser Atabati, said in a statement on Thursday that the defendants were convicted of taking pictures of and filming sensitive centers across the country, and relaying sensitive information to the Zionist regime’s intelligence officials.

They were charged with obtaining SIM cards and purchasing special phones for emergency conference calls with Mossad agents, as well as setting off explosions and committing arson attacks in the Iranian capital of Tehran, besides the cities of Urmia, Shahroud and Isfahan, among others.

The quartet was engaged in the identification of military sites, fortifications, and sensitive installations across Iran, and received payments in the form of cryptocurrencies in return for their espionage activities from the Israeli army.

After examination of documents provided by judicial officials indicating a connection with Mossad operatives and collaboration with the Israeli regime’s spy service, the defendants were sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court of Urmia.

They were charged under Article 6 of the “Law on Confronting Hostile Actions of the Zionist Regime Against Peace and Security” and sentenced to death.

Atabati highlighted that the Iranian Judiciary will take decisive and deterrent action against all those who jeopardize public and national security and intend to advance enemies’ agendas.

He emphasized that Iranian judicial officials would vigorously safeguard the 1979 Islamic Revolution values and national interests without any reservations.

Over the past few months, Iranian officials have arrested a number of people over spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, following the latest Israeli acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

