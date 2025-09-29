  1. Home
Mossad spy Bahman Choubi executed in Iran

29 September 2025 - 09:16
Iran has executed Bahman Choubi-Asl, a database specialist convicted of extensive collaboration with Israel’s intelligence services.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has executed Bahman Choubi-Asl, a database specialist convicted of extensive collaboration with Israel’s intelligence services.

According to official reports, Choubi-Asl was hanged on Sunday after judicial proceedings concluded. Authorities said he deliberately engaged in wide-ranging cooperation with the Israeli spy apparatus, particularly in the field of databases.

According to Mehr, Choubi-Asl, employed at a knowledge-based company, allegedly used his position to obtain access to sensitive telecommunications and strategic national projects. He was said to have managed all of the company’s projects and held high-level clearance to sovereign national databases.

