Iran executes Babak Shahbazi over espionage charges linked to Mossad

AhlulBayt News Agency: Babak Shahbazi, convicted of espionage and collaboration with the Israeli regime, was executed in Iran on Wednesday morning following the Supreme Court’s final approval of his death sentence.

According to Mehr, Iranian authorities confirmed that Shahbazi had engaged in intelligence exchanges with operatives affiliated with Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency. His conviction followed a series of legal proceedings that culminated in the Supreme Court’s endorsement of the verdict.

Iran has long accused Mossad of conducting covert operations within its borders, including cyberattacks, targeted assassinations of nuclear scientists, and support for hostile networks aimed at destabilizing the country.

Shahbazi’s execution marks a continuation of Iran’s efforts to counter foreign intelligence threats and reinforce national security amid rising regional tensions.

