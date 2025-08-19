Ahlulbayt News Agency: Italian officials denied The Guardian's claim about an attack on a Zionist and his son in the country.

In late July 2025, the British newspaper *The Guardian* published an alleged attack on a French Jewish man and his son in Italy without fully verifying its accuracy. Initially, *The Guardian* and several other British, American, and Italian media outlets covered the account of a man named "Eli," who claimed to have been attacked by pro-Palestinian supporters for wearing a Jewish hat. The report quickly went viral, but subsequent facts revealed that Eli himself had instigated the conflict by using racist slurs against Arabs, escalating tensions. However, such incidents are quickly framed and amplified by Israeli media as acts of anti-Semitism.

*Novara Media* website, Italian authorities strongly denied *The Guardian*'s claim about an attack on a Zionist and his son in the country.

However, the key point is that Israel’s heightened focus on anti-Semitism is not merely a routine matter but rather a tool of its diplomacy. The regime uses anti-Semitism to encourage migration to occupied Palestine.

Statistics from the Jewish Agency—responsible for coordinating Jewish affairs with the Zionist regime—reveal a clear correlation between migration rates to occupied Palestine and the frequency of "violent or non-violent actions" perceived as anti-Semitic. Western research also emphasizes a direct link between increased anti-Semitic rhetoric and rising migration to Israel. An analysis of events from 2000 to 2021 shows that years with the highest average number of alleged anti-Semitic incidents coincide with peaks in migration to occupied Palestine, indicating an almost perfect alignment between periods of purported rising anti-Semitism and increased Jewish migration.

Another critical issue is the role of Israeli security agencies, particularly the Mossad, in fostering a climate of fear for Jews worldwide. When persuasive incentives fail, these agencies allegedly resort to coercive measures to push Jews toward forced migration to occupied Palestine. Two key observations stand out:

Israel’s Fabrication and Amplification of Anti-Semitism



This strategy reinforces the idea that Israel represents and defends Jews globally—not just those in occupied Palestine. It serves as groundwork to first tie Jewish identity to Israel, then steer them toward the occupied territories. This goes hand in hand with Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to solidify the concept of a "Jewish state." By stoking fears of anti-Semitism, Israel positions itself as the protector of Jews abroad against racism and violence, compelling them to seek refuge in their supposed guardian. Thus, rising anti-Semitism directly strengthens the bond between global Jewry and Israel.

The Role of Israeli Intelligence in Facilitating Jewish Migration to Occupied Palestine



Israel’s intelligence apparatus facilitates this mission by destabilizing Jewish life in diaspora communities—either through indirect encouragement or covert anti-Semitic operations. On its official website, the Mossad lists one of its tasks as facilitating Jewish migration to occupied territories during times of global instability. Its mission involves capitalizing on global crises, linking them to anti-Semitism abroad, and exploiting them politically.

A review of Israeli literature on its intelligence agencies, Zionist-linked Jewish organizations, or embassy-affiliated groups clearly indicates that Israel has carried out covert violent acts against Jews to pressure them into migrating to occupied Palestine by amplifying anti-Semitic fears. For instance, a report from the British Embassy in Baghdad on bombings in Iraq between 1950 and 1951 revealed that these attacks were orchestrated by Zionist operatives to accelerate Jewish migration from Iraq and lure wealthy, hesitant Jews to occupied Palestine.

Similarly, after the wave of Jewish migration following the Soviet Union’s collapse, the Zionist regime noticed an increase in Jewish migration from Eastern Europe to other countries, particularly France, the U.S., and some Latin American nations. Consequently, Israel pressured the German government to restrict Jewish immigration visas, forcing them to migrate to occupied Palestine instead.



