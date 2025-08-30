Italian PM Meloni condemns Israeli strike that killed journalists in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Italian Prime Minister denounced on Wednesday the Israeli deadly attack that resulted in the killing of five journalists in Gaza as unjustifiable, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at the annual Rimini meeting – organized by the catholic association Comunione e Liberazione – Meloni said the deadly strike represented “an unacceptable attack on the freedom of the press and on all those who risk their lives to report the drama of war.”

While Meloni described Israel’s genocidal aggression on the Gaza Strip as a reaction, she added that it was now “impossible to remain silent in the face of a reaction that has gone beyond the principle of proportionality, claiming too many innocent victims and even involving Christian communities.”

She called on “Israel” to end its military occupation of Gaza, to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave, and halt colonial expansion in the West Bank.

