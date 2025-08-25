  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Europe

Quran Exhibition Opens in Nantes, France, as Part of European Research Project

25 August 2025 - 11:16
News ID: 1720060
Source: Abna24
Quran Exhibition Opens in Nantes, France, as Part of European Research Project

A major exhibition titled “The Quran, Europe’s Stories” opened on 17 May at the Jacques Demy Central Library in Nantes and will run until the end of August. The event is part of the European Quran (EuQu) project, a scientific initiative launched in 2019 to study the role of the Quran in Europe’s intellectual, cultural, and religious history during the Middle Ages and early modern period.

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to details published on the project’s official website, researchers are examining how the Quran has been translated, interpreted, and used by European Christians, Jews, freethinkers, atheists, and Muslims across centuries, and the impact this has had on Europe’s culture and religion.

The exhibition features handwritten and printed Quran manuscripts, illustrated panels, engravings, artworks, and historical objects. Visitors will be able to explore the display until the end of the month.

Before arriving in Nantes, the exhibition was previously held in Vienna (Austria), Granada (Spain), and at Tunisia’s National Library. Nantes marks the final stop of the traveling showcase.

The EuQu project is a collaboration among leading historians from several European countries, including Mercedes García-Arenal of Spain’s National Research Council (CSIC), Jan Loop of the University of Kent (UK), Roberto Tottoli of the University of Naples L’Orientale (Italy), and John Tolan of the University of Nantes (France).

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha