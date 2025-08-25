Photos: Scholarly Symposium on Legitimacy and Practices of Milad un Nabi

AhlulBayt News Agency: In collaboration with the Directorate of Resources and Development of Minhaj-ul-Quran International, Pakistan, the Minhajians Forum organized an academic symposium on the theme “The Legal Status of milad un nabi (PBUH) and Its Practices.” During the session, research papers based on the works of Shaykh-ul-Islam Dr. Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri were presented. The speakers emphasized the importance of connecting the younger generation with the fragrance of love for the Holy Prophet.