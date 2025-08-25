Pakistan Cleric: Month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is Time to Promote Unity Among Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency: He stressed that by following the Prophet’s path, the Muslim Ummah and all of humanity can attain success in this world and the Hereafter.

Highlighting the Prophet’s noble character, he said the life of the Prophet ﷺ was a perfect embodiment of the highest human values and virtues.

Allama Domki condemned what he described as the “satanic, imperialist powers” of the modern era, holding them responsible for attacking the Muslim world. Referring to Palestine, he said the ongoing oppression there has disgraced humanity, adding that “modern-day Pharaoh Israel has written a new history of brutality and bloodshed.”

He further asserted that the interests of the Muslim Ummah are shared, just as its enemies are common. “The same deceitful forces have tried to pit Shia, Sunni, Deobandi, Barelvi, and Ahl-e-Hadith against one another under the slogans of sectarianism,” he remarked, blaming the United States, Israel, and global imperialist powers for fueling sectarian violence and terrorism.

Calling for unity, Allama Domki noted that the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal should be observed as a time of Muslim solidarity. He urged Shia and Sunni scholars, community leaders, and all sections of society to play their role in promoting inter-Muslim harmony and defeating the agenda of those who seek to spread division and hatred.