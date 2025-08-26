Seminar in Skardu Highlights Role of Quran Teachers in Building Quranic Society

Jamia Rohaniyat Baltistan Pakistan organized a grand seminar at Binaat Complex, Skardu, on the theme “The Role of Quran Teachers in Building a Quranic Society.” The event was attended by a large number of Quran teachers, scholars, men and women from the community, as well as students.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The seminar began with a recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Maulana Umair, followed by a welcoming address from Maulana Gulzar Mohammadi, Secretary of Education at Jamia Rohaniyat Baltistan. He stressed the importance of such academic and religious gatherings in strengthening society’s moral and spiritual foundation.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Yaqub Beshvi expressed gratitude to the organizers and emphasized the need for more academic sessions in universities and research centers across Baltistan. He called for systematic planning to establish a Quran-centered society.

In his remarks, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Tohidi noted that universities and academic institutions often neglect the Quran and its teachings, underscoring the need for serious efforts in this regard. He proposed short-term courses and workshops at the Binaat Complex to train Quran teachers and meet the educational needs of the region.

The president of Jamia Rohaniyat Baltistan, Sheikh Ali Naqi Jannati, lauded the services of Quran teachers and emphasized the importance of educating future generations with the teachings of the Quran and the AhlulBayt (peace be upon them). He urged moving beyond mere recitation towards deeper understanding and practical application of Quranic knowledge to help build a truly Quranic society.

The seminar, moderated by Maulana Jan Haidari, concluded with recognition and appreciation of prominent Quran teachers from across Baltistan.