Ayatollah Jannati: US embassy takeover exposed Washington’s arrogance to world

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of the Guardians Council Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati has said that the takeover of the US embassy in Tehran tarnished the image of the United States on the international stage.



Speaking at a meeting of the Guardians Council on Wednesday, Ayatollah Jannati underlined that the Islamic Revolution exposed and discredited the US government worldwide.

According to Mehr, referring to the seizure of the US embassy—known as the “Den of Espionage”—by students following the late Imam Khomeini (RA) on November 4, 1979, he described the event as a turning point in the struggle against global arrogance.

He stated that the incident both revealed the arrogant nature of the US government and marked the defeat of America’s dominance as a symbol of world powers, demonstrating that any nation that relies on God Almighty will achieve dignity and independence.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Jannati praised the remarkable achievements of the Resistance Front, noting that these accomplishments are the result of the global influence of the Islamic Revolution’s ideals.

He added that the United States made every effort to subdue the Iranian nation but ultimately exposed its oppressive nature through hostile actions, including attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

