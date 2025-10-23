Ayatollah Jannati: Leader’s guidance roadmap for nations’ victory over global arrogance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of Iran’s Guardian Council Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati says hegemonic powers have always sought to exploit and plunder other nations, stressing that the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution serve as a roadmap for confronting the Global Arrogance.

According to Mehr, addressing a session of the council on Wednesday, Jannati referred to the recent remarks by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during his meeting with Iranian sports champions and winners of international scientific Olympiads, saying that the Leader’s guidance provides a comprehensive strategy for the victory of nations against arrogance and oppression.

“The Leader’s statements are a reliable prescription for achieving success in the face of enemy conspiracies,” he said.

Highlighting the historical struggles of nations against colonialism, Jannati emphasized that history proves strength and steadfastness are the only paths to overcoming the excessive demands of oppressive powers.

He added that nations that have resisted the Global Arrogance have consistently emerged victorious, while those who surrendered have faced exploitation.

“The arrogant powers may alter their rhetoric from time to time, but their essence remains unchanged,” Jannati said, noting that the recent behavior of American leaders and other hegemonic states clearly demonstrates their persistent arrogance and hostility toward independent nations.

