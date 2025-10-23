Over 450 Jewish figures urge UN sanctions on Israel over Gaza atrocities

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 450 Jewish figures from around the world have called on the United Nations and global leaders to impose sanctions on the Israeli regime for “unconscionable” genocidal atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

In an open letter, the signatories, including former Israeli officials, writers, and award-winning artists, demanded accountability for the regime’s policies in the coastal sliver as well as the occupied West Bank, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The undersigned warned that Tel Aviv’s conduct had systematically violated the international law and the very principles created to prevent mass atrocities.

"We have not forgotten that so many of the laws, charters, and conventions established to safeguard and protect all human life were created in response to the Holocaust," the letter states. "Those safeguards have been relentlessly violated by Israel."

Among the signatories are former Knesset (Israeli parliament) speaker Avraham Burg, negotiator Daniel Levy, authors Michael Rosen and Naomi Klein, filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, and actors Wallace Shawn and Ilana Glazer.

The collective appeal emphasized that governments had to take concrete steps to prevent further harm to Palestinians.

The letter urged states to respect rulings of international courts, halt the transfer of arms, enforce targeted sanctions, and ensure humanitarian access to Gaza.

It also denounced “false claims of antisemitism against those advocating for peace and justice.”

"We bow our heads in immeasurable sorrow as the evidence accumulates that Israel’s actions will be judged to have met the legal definition of genocide," the letter added.

The statement highlighted the growing recognition among Jewish communities worldwide of the scale of the regime’s violations.

Recent polls cited by The Guardian indicate that 61 percent of American Jews believed Tel Aviv had committed war crimes against Palestinians, while 39 percent said it was committing genocide.

The signatories made clear that their solidarity with Palestinians was grounded in ethical and historical responsibility.

"Our solidarity with Palestinians is not a betrayal of Judaism, then, but a fulfillment of it," the letter reads.

Since October 2023, over 68,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and more than 170,300 others injured in Gaza as a result of a war of genocide waged by the regime.

The war has compounded decades of occupation, blockades, and systematic human rights violations, creating what experts increasingly describe as a man-made humanitarian catastrophe.

