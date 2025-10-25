Palestinian Factions Unite Against West Bank Annexation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian factions have reaffirmed their united opposition to Israel’s annexation of the occupied West Bank and the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

At the conclusion of a two-day summit hosted by Egypt on Friday, the factions emphasized the need for a “unified national stance,” rejecting all forms of annexation and displacement in Gaza, the West Bank, and al-Quds.

They denounced the Israeli Knesset’s preliminary approval of annexing the West Bank, calling it “a serious aggression against Palestinian identity and existence.”

The meeting took place amid global efforts to reinforce the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached earlier this month and to address the consequences of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Multiple Palestinian factions participated to evaluate recent developments in the Palestinian cause and to discuss the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan, aiming to initiate a comprehensive national dialogue for unity.

In a joint statement, the factions demanded a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, the complete lifting of the blockade, and the immediate launch of a broad reconstruction effort.

They voiced support for a temporary technocratic committee to manage post-war Gaza, in coordination with Arab nations and international bodies, asserting that national unity is the “decisive” answer to Israeli policies.

The communiqué also urged the adoption of measures to ensure Gaza’s security and stability, and highlighted the need for a UN resolution to deploy temporary international forces to oversee the ceasefire.

Additionally, the factions called on the global community to pressure Israel to end its violations against Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli detention.

They agreed to organize a meeting of all Palestinian forces and factions to align their visions and revitalize the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), described as “the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people,” to include all active components.

The statement concluded by urging that the meeting’s outcomes serve as a genuine launchpad for national unity to defend Palestinians’ rights to life, dignity, freedom, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent state with al-Quds as its capital, while ensuring the right of return for refugees.

