46 U.S. Senators urge Trump to block Israeli annexation plans

AhlulBayt News Agency: 46 Democratic members of the US Senate sent a letter to President Donald Trump, expressing their opposition to any Israeli steps to annex lands or expand settlements in the occupied West Bank, Axios news site revealed.

In their letter, the members stressed the need to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza, while also emphasizing the importance of continuing the flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip in light of the catastrophic conditions caused by the war.

The letter also stressed the need to strengthen steps that preserve the viability of the two-state solution, noting that any unilateral steps could undermine ongoing political and diplomatic efforts and threaten the future of the normalization agreements known as the “Abraham Accords.”

This call comes in the wake of the ceasefire in Gaza. Trump had previously informed Arab and Muslim leaders that he would not allow Israel to annex lands in the West Bank, but this commitment was not included in his 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.

