Trump claims he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

US President Donald Trump has declared he will not allow the Israeli occupation to "annex" the occupied West Bank, rebuffing calls from far-right Israeli politicians who seek full "sovereignty" over the territory.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope, I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding, “There’s been enough. It’s time to stop now”, according to Al Mayadeen.

Trump’s remarks came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in New York to deliver an address at the United Nations. There has been mounting speculation over how Netanyahu might respond to the recognition of Palestine as a state this week by the UK, Australia, France, Canada, Portugal, and others.

Israeli officials have suggested that any step Netanyahu takes, whether full "annexation" of the West Bank, partial "annexation" of border areas, or shutting down consulates in the eastern part of occupied al-Quds, would first be coordinated with Washington.

Netanyahu faces pressure from far-right coalition partners demanding "annexation", a stance that has alarmed Arab leaders. According to The Guardian and Reuters, Arab and Muslim officials pressed Trump directly during meetings at the UN General Assembly, warning of the “grave consequences” of any "annexation" move.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, said Trump “understands very well” the risks, highlighting the success of Arab lobbying efforts detailed in the joint report.