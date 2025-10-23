Israeli Knesset’s vote on West Bank annexation bill reflects rift in occupation government

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a move that portends domestic and foreign political escalation, the Israeli Knesset approved, in its preliminary reading, a bill to impose “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank, in a clear defiance of international obligations.

Channel 12 reported that the proposal, submitted by members of far-right parties, passed with a very slender majority of 25 votes in favor and 24 against.

The vote reflected a new rift within the ranks of the occupation government, as the far-right parties “Otzma Yehudit” and “Religious Zionism” voted in favor, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing his reservations about the timing of the bill’s introduction.

Extremist Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the decision, saying: “The time has come to impose Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank. This is the historic land of Israel.”

Observers believe that passing the law aims to consolidate the creeping annexation by granting it declared legal legitimacy, which is an advanced step toward destroying any possibility of establishing an independent Palestinian state.

If final approval is completed, this will be the first official “Israeli” legislation to annex the entire West Bank in a clear violation of international law, whereas Israeli analysts have warned that this step could ignite a broad diplomatic confrontation with Washington and the European Union, in addition to the risk of a security explosion in the West Bank.

