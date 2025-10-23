ICJ urges Israel to halt unilateral laws in occupied territories, criticizes Gaza aid restrictions

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has called on Israel to refrain from applying its unilateral laws in the occupied Palestinian territories and sharply criticized the regime for obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to IRNA, in an advisory opinion issued on Wednesday, the ICJ ruled that Israel, as an “occupying power,” has no sovereignty or jurisdiction over the West Bank and al-Quds, referring to an annexation plan approved by the Knesset earlier in the day.

Yuji Iwasawa, the ICJ’s president and a Japanese jurist, condemned Tel Aviv’s decision to terminate cooperation with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), calling it a violation of international law.

“The Court unanimously holds that Israel, as an occupying power, is obligated to enable and facilitate all humanitarian and relief programs,” Iwasawa said, underscoring that the use of starvation as a weapon of war is absolutely prohibited.

He added that Israel must “agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by the United Nations and its entities, including UNRWA.”

The ruling comes amid growing international concern over Israel’s blockade and restrictions on aid deliveries to the war-torn Gaza Strip, where millions remain in dire need of food, medicine, and basic supplies.

