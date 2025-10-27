Malaysia, Brazil support South Africa’s lawsuit against “Israel” at ICJ

AhlulBayt News Agency: Malaysia and Brazil have officially announced their support for South Africa in its lawsuit filed at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)in The Hague, accusing the Israeli occupation of committing acts of “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

This position confirmed the growing international support for Pretoria’s legal process aimed at holding “Israel” accountable for what it describes as “alleged violations of international humanitarian law.”

In a related development, a joint statement was issued by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and South African President, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, during the latter’s official visit to Kuala Lumpur, coinciding with the 47th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In the statement, the two leaders affirmed their firm support for Palestine and the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign, viable, and territorially united Palestinian state.

The two leaders stressed the importance of reaching a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution that achieves peace and stability in the region, while guaranteeing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

They also strongly condemned the atrocities committed in the Gaza Strip and welcomed international initiatives aimed at achieving an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire, lifting the blockade on Gaza, protecting all civilians, and ensuring the smooth and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to those affected.

