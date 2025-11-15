Book unveiled at COP30 documents Israel’s regional ecocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new volume documenting widespread environmental destruction attributed to Israeli actions in the occupied Palestinian territories and the surrounding region has been unveiled at the COP30 Summit in Brazil.

The new volume, titled Global Periodic Reports on Environmental Destruction by the Israeli Regime, was unveiled on the sidelines of the Asian Mayors Forum pavilion at the COP30 Summit in Brazil on Friday.

Prepared for submission to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the book compiles more than 130 documented reports detailing environmental damage resulting from Israeli actions in the occupied territories and the wider region.

The unveiling ceremony brought together a number of international figures, including US human rights activist and former Green Party vice-presidential nominee Ajamu Baraka; political analyst Christopher Helali; Russia-based analyst Tim Anderson, Director of the Centre for Counter-Hegemonic Studies; Venezuela’s Minister of the Environment Pedro Ricardo Molina; and UK-based political analyst Bushra Sheikh.

Speakers at the event described the publication as a significant step toward highlighting violations of international environmental law, noting that the impact of destruction on ecosystems, water and soil resources, public health, and regional human security is expanding day by day.

Even before October 2023, when Israel launched its devastating war against Palestinians, both the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank were already suffering from severe environmental challenges.

A United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report published in 2020 indicated that decades of Israeli occupation of Palestine, high population growth accompanied by rapid and poorly planned urbanization, as well as climate change, were the main drivers of environmental degradation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

However, the Israeli genocide in Gaza interrupted “almost all” environmental management systems and services and created new environmental hazards, according to the UN agencies.

Another environmental catastrophe is chemical and debris contamination from Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment, which has reduced civil infrastructure to rubble at an unprecedented scale.

UNEP estimates that Gaza’s 40 million tons of debris will take 15 years to clear — but only if the blockade is lifted and 105 trucks operate daily in continuous shifts.

