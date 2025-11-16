Spain condemns surge in settler violence across occupied West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Spanish government has condemned an unprecedented escalation of settler violence in the occupied West Bank, warning that such attacks endanger Palestinian civilians and undermine prospects for peace. In a statement, Madrid highlighted that violent settlers are targeting homes, property, livelihoods, olive groves, and commercial infrastructure, intensifying an already precarious situation for local communities.

Spanish authorities expressed particular concern over attacks on religious sites, citing the arson of a mosque in Deir Istiya on Wednesday. The statement also criticised Israel’s unilateral expansion of 13 settlements, describing it as a clear violation of international law and reaffirming Spain’s longstanding opposition to settlement activity, which the European Union considers illegal and a major obstacle to peace. Madrid called on Tel Aviv to end the cycle of violence and impunity, holding those responsible accountable for attacks on Palestinians and their property.

Since the onset of the genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023, violence in the West Bank has intensified. Palestinian sources report over 1,000 deaths and 10,000 injuries, while hundreds of attacks by settlers, including arson, vandalism, and physical assaults, have been documented, often in the presence of Israeli forces who rarely intervene. In July 2024, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion declaring Israel’s long-term occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements and an end to policies altering the demographic composition of Palestinian territories.

....................

End/ 257