Israeli Forces Injure Two Palestinians and Abduct Youth in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Palestinians, including a woman, were injured and a young man was abducted during a raid by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Saturday evening in the West Bank.

According to a statement from the Red Crescent, paramedics in al-Khalil province transferred a 25-year-old woman to the hospital after she was shot in the head with a rubber bullet. Another man was also hospitalized after being assaulted and injured by Israeli forces in Dura town, southwest of the city.

The IOF stormed the towns of Awarta, Beita, and Tal, south of Nablus, sparking clashes with local youths. Israeli soldiers reportedly fired live ammunition during the confrontations, though no injuries were recorded.

During the raid in Beita town, one young man was abducted by Israeli forces.

In the central West Bank, Israeli forces also stormed al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, where they spread through the streets, damaged a car, and assaulted a young man.

