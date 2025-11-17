Palestinian Youth Martyred in Askar Camp Raid

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian youth was martyred after succumbing to a severe bullet wound sustained when Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed the old Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus, shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces raided the camp and opened fire at local youths during clashes, critically injuring two of them.

Shortly afterward, one of the injured young men was declared dead. He was identified as Hasan Sharkasi.

According to the Red Crescent, the martyr was shot in the chest, while the other youth sustained a gunshot wound to his back.

In a separate incident, a young woman was shot by Israeli forces in Dura town, south of al-Khalil, on Saturday night.

The Red Crescent stated that the 25-year-old woman suffered a rubber bullet injury to her head and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Other citizens reportedly suffered from tear gas inhalation during the IOF raid in Dura.

The IOF also stormed other areas of the West Bank last night, though no arrests were reported.

