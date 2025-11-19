Israeli settler killed, three injured in West Bank attack amid escalating violence

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli settler was killed and three others were injured on Tuesday in an attack near the Gush Etzion settlement, located south of al-Quds in the occupied West Bank. According to Magen David Adom (MDA), the assailants drove into a group of pedestrians and carried out a stabbing assault, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

The Israeli military reported that two Palestinian attackers were shot dead at the scene, and search operations are ongoing in the area. In a separate incident near Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the deaths of two Palestinians shot by Israeli forces.

This latest attack underscores the intensifying violence in the West Bank, which has seen a sharp rise in clashes and casualties since the onset of the Gaza war in October 2023. The region remains a volatile flashpoint, with both Israeli settlers and Palestinian civilians suffering losses amid ongoing military operations and settler reprisals.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 1,006 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023, while 43 Israelis have died in Palestinian attacks during the same period. The deteriorating security situation has drawn international concern, with repeated calls for de-escalation and renewed peace efforts.

Palestinian factions have condemned the continued Israeli military presence and settler violence, while Israeli authorities maintain that security operations are necessary to prevent further attacks. The cycle of violence continues to fuel tensions, complicating prospects for a negotiated resolution.

