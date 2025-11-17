Jihad Movement warns ‘peace council’ could legalize occupation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Secretary-General of the Jihad Movement, Mohammad Al-Hindi, said on Sunday that the text of the amended U.S. draft resolution remained ambiguous and ignored the core issues of the Palestinian people.

Al-Hindi explained in a statement to Al Jazeera that the ‘Peace Council’ could turn into a legalized occupation as long as its tasks and formation mechanism be not defined.

“It is unacceptable for the Israeli and American vision to be imposed on our people under a UN cover,” he clarified. “It is not permissible to approve the presence of an international force in Gaza as a substitute for the occupation.”

Al-Hindi added that the talk about a ‘Palestinian state’ was vague and does not ensure the linking of Gaza with the West Bank.

He noted that the American project resorted to appeasing Arab and Islamic countries with vague phrases that do not guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people.

Al-Hindi rejected turning Gaza into a U.S.-managed entity, explaining that the observations on the American project were sent to the mediators and the member states of the Security Council.

.....................

End/ 257