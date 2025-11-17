Palestinian Presidency urges urgent action to allow shelter aid into Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Presidency called upon the international community for urgent intervention and pressure on “Israel” to accelerate the entry of prefabricated homes, tents, and essential shelter supplies into the Gaza Strip.

The Presidency stressed that the harsh weather conditions threaten the lives of thousands of displaced persons, especially after the heavy rains on Friday flooded the camps. It noted that Israeli restrictions on the entry of these materials are impeding relief efforts, and that the remaining tents are dilapidated and torn, providing no protection for children, the sick, and the elderly.

The Presidency demanded the immediate lifting of restrictions to enable relevant institutions to respond to the escalating humanitarian needs amid the continuing collapse of infrastructure.

