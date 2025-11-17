Israeli Forces Continue Attacks in Southern Gaza for 37th Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: For the 37th day in a row, the Israeli occupation army has continued its attacks, ground incursions, and home demolitions in southern Gaza, further worsening the suffering of the population despite the truce.

On Sunday morning, Israeli forces launched a series of assaults in southern Gaza, including airstrikes, heavy gunfire, and the demolition of residential homes.

Local sources reported that Israeli warplanes carried out raids southeast of Khan Yunis, accompanied by artillery shelling and gunfire from military vehicles positioned east of the city.

Intense gunfire was also reported northeast of Rafah, where Israeli forces conducted a large-scale demolition operation in the northern part of the city, alongside artillery shelling in the western areas.

The sources added that Israeli armored vehicles opened heavy fire toward the tents of displaced families in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah.

Helicopters also bombed locations in northern Rafah, behind the yellow line near the border.

In a related development, Gaza’s civil defense service warned that the Israeli occupation continues to block the entry of new tents into the Strip, leaving thousands of displaced families exposed to severe weather conditions.

In a statement on Sunday, the civil defense service noted that the aid received so far covers less than 15 percent of the population’s basic needs.

It added that “the severe shortage of resources is drastically limiting its ability to respond to the rising number of emergency calls, especially as harsh weather worsens the suffering of displaced families living in fragile, makeshift shelters.”

