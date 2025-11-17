Gaza now has world’s highest rate of unexploded ordnance, says The Economist

AhlulBayt News Agency: The British magazine “The Economist” reports that the Gaza Strip now registers the world’s highest rate of unexploded ordnance (UXO), due to the widespread remnants of shells and rockets left by the Israeli aggression.

The magazine explained that this issue represents an extremely complex and dangerous task, as the Israeli occupation continues to block the entry of necessary experts and equipment for removal operations. Palestinians are also prohibited from receiving specialized training in this field.

As a result of these restrictions, local clearance workers are forced to invent primitive methods to protect themselves, such as using old food bags filled with sand as simple shields.

In an effort to raise awareness, the UN Mine Action Service has resorted to printing warnings about UXO on food aid bags.

At the same time, the magazine stressed that UN teams are severely limited, only able to place warning signs around discovered explosives without the ability to actually remove them due to restrictions on specialized equipment entry.

