Hamas Continues Search for Israeli Captives’ Bodies in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement announced that it is continuing efforts to locate the bodies of Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip, despite facing major challenges.

Hazem Qassem, the official spokesperson of Hamas, stated in a press release on Sunday evening that the ongoing search operations demonstrate the Movement’s full commitment to the ceasefire agreement based on US President Donald Trump’s plan, despite the difficulties and complications involved.

Qassem urged mediators to pressure the Israeli occupation to meet its obligations under the agreement, including reopening the Rafah crossing and moving forward to the second phase of the deal.

In recent weeks, the Al-Qassam Brigades have continued recovering and handing over the remains of Israeli captives from different areas across Gaza, in line with the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

The first stage of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel began on October 10, 2025, as part of the plan introduced by US President Donald Trump.

/129