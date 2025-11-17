Hamas receives list of around 1,500 Gazan detainees held by Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian group Hamas said Sunday that it has received from Israel a list containing the names of 1,468 Palestinian detainees arrested from the Gaza Strip during Tel Aviv’s two-year war.

“The list was reviewed and cross-checked with the relevant bodies, and the status of all names was verified except for 11 cases that are still being examined,” it said in a statement.

The group held Israel “fully responsible for the lives of all detainees held in its custody and for any manipulation or discrepancies in the list handed over.”

This marks the first time Hamas announces receiving an official list of Gaza detainees held by Israel.

It said the delay resulted from “Israel’s stalling, procrastination, and manipulation of several names.”

Israel “continues to forcibly hide additional detainees in its prisons and detention centers and refuses to disclose their names or numbers to this moment,” Hamas said, adding that its efforts “are still ongoing to uncover their fate.”

Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 27 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since a ceasefire deal took effect on Oct. 10.

Israel has killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, in attacks in Gaza since October 2023 and reduced it to rubble.

