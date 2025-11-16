Hamas urges Arab, Islamic Bloc to confront Israel’s ceasefire violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: A spokesperson for the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has renewed criticism of Israel for repeated ceasefire violations in the Gaza Strip, calling on both the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to adopt a decisive and explicit stance toward the ongoing Israeli actions in the enclave.

Speaking to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen network on Saturday, Hazem Qassem said that residents of Gaza continue to endure what he described as a genocidal assault, noting that many Palestinians are still barred from returning to their neighborhoods or rebuilding the homes destroyed during the war.

According to IRNA, highlighting the worsening humanitarian conditions under Israel’s blockade, Qassem urged Arab and Muslim governments to articulate a unified and forceful position in response to the crisis.

His remarks came shortly after the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine issued its own statement, accusing Israel of weaponizing winter conditions to intensify the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

In a separate appeal, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement urged the international community to pressure Israel into reopening border crossings and permitting humanitarian supplies to enter the besieged territory without obstruction.

Meanwhile, the United Nations voiced deep alarm on Friday over the rapid deterioration of humanitarian conditions, warning that recent rainstorms had left thousands of displaced families exposed to severe cold.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric criticized Israel for denying 23 UN requests to deliver nearly 4,000 critical relief items—including urgently needed tents—into Gaza.

