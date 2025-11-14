Hamas condemns Israeli settlers arson attack on West Bank mosque

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned the arson attack on the Hajjeh Hamideh Mosque, as settlers set it ablaze near Salfit, highlighting the rising assaults across the West Bank.

In a statement late on Thursday, Hamas said, “The burning of the Hajjeh Hamideh Mosque by Zionist settler gangs exposes the level of sadism and racism that characterizes the Israeli occupation,” Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen reported.

It added, “The terrorist settlers’ crimes against our land, our people, and our sanctities take place with full support and sponsorship from the fascist occupation cabinet,” urging immediate international action “to rein in this rogue entity that violates all international laws, norms, and heavenly teachings.”

The attack took place earlier on Thursday when settlers poured flammable materials at the entrance of the mosque, located between Deir Istiya and Kifl Hares northwest of Salfit, and set it on fire. Residents intervened quickly, limiting the damage and preventing the mosque from being completely destroyed.

The incident is part of a growing pattern of settler violence across the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian homes, communities, and religious sites continue to face escalating attacks under the protection of the Israeli occupation authorities.