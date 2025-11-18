Palestinian Homes and Vehicles Burned in Violent Settler Assault

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday evening, a large group of Jewish settlers carried out a violent attack on Palestinian homes and vehicles in the village of al-Jab’a, located southwest of Bethlehem.

Diab Masha’leh, the head of the village council, reported that dozens of settlers stormed into the village and assaulted several houses. Eyewitnesses confirmed that at least two vehicles were set ablaze during the assault, with more than 100 extremist settlers involved.

According to Israeli Army Radio, dozens of settlers entered the village and began torching Palestinian homes and cars. The attack was reportedly in retaliation for the dismantling of an illegal settler outpost and earlier clashes in the Gush Etzion area.

The Israeli source added that large Israeli military forces were moving toward the village to restore control. Initial reports indicated that one Palestinian home and four vehicles were burned, and one Palestinian citizen was injured.

/129