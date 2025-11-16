Heavy rains in Gaza flood hundreds of tents, deepening misery for displaced families

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of displaced Palestinians faced a night of anguish as heavy rains swept through the Gaza Strip, flooding hundreds of worn-out tents and leaving families struggling to salvage their belongings.

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter, the downpours lasted for several hours, overwhelming the fragile shelters and forcing families to scramble to protect their children and belongings from the penetrating water.

Civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal reported that emergency crews responded to dozens of flooded tents in different displacement camps in al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

Eyewitnesses reported that heavy rains submerged dozens of tents across wide areas of the Gaza Strip, forcing displaced families to spend the night in desperate attempts to keep water from seeping into their shelters.

Many families had to move their children into narrow passageways between tents, while others spent the night trying to lift soaked blankets and salvage what little they had.

Since early Friday morning, the Palestinian territories have been hit by a cold front accompanied by strong winds and heavy rainfall, severely worsening conditions for the 1.5 million displaced people in the Gaza Strip.

"لم يبقَ أمامهم إلا الجلوس تحت المطر الغزير وتناول أي شيء يمكن أن يبعث الدفء"..

ظروف قاسية يعيشها النّازحون في الخيام عقب تساقط الأمطار في غزة pic.twitter.com/VZrKASx9mN — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 15, 2025