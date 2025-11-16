Berlin Protesters Demand End to Arms Shipments to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of German citizens gathered in the streets of Berlin to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and to denounce the crimes of the Israeli regime.

Participants marched while carrying Palestinian flags and placards with slogans expressing support for Palestine.

The rally was organized under the slogan “Solidarity with Palestine. No to sending weapons to Israel.”

Protesters called for an immediate halt to the shipment of military weapons to Tel Aviv, an end to the genocide in Gaza, and the prosecution of “war criminals.”

Reports confirmed that the demonstration was peaceful, with no incidents recorded.

Security for the protest was provided by a significant presence of Berlin police officers.

