Protesters in Berlin condemn Israel’s Gaza attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Demonstrators gathered in the German capital on Tuesday for a torchlight march in support of Palestinians, protesting Israel's continued attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The crowd gathered at Hohenstaufen Square in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district and held a march with lanterns and candles toward the Hallesches Tor subway station.

Carrying Palestinian flags, protesters chanted slogans, including: "Terrorist Israel" and "freedom for Palestine."

The protesters also criticized the German government for its support of Israel.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 victims, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,000 in Gaza since October 2023, and reduced the enclave to rubble.

