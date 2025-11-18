Israel's ‘Yellow Line’ compared to new Berlin Wall

AhlulBayt News Agency: The temporary “yellow line” established by the Israeli regime across the Gaza Strip is increasingly expected to solidify into a de facto border, prompting comparisons to the emergence of a new Berlin Wall.

According to a report by the Hebrew-language daily Haaretz, which cited Israeli security sources, the yellow line is likely to become permanent once a ceasefire is formally concluded. The line would effectively divide Gaza into separate zones, deepening a partition created through Israel’s ongoing military control.

According to Mehr, the paper reported that Washington has urged Tel Aviv to approve its “New Gaza” initiative—an extensive reconstruction blueprint that would result in the enclave being split into two distinct regions. This US request reportedly came about a month after the ceasefire came into effect.

Under the “New Gaza” plan, reconstruction efforts will be concentrated on the areas east of the yellow line, which remain under direct Israeli military occupation. Although the line was initially described as a temporary measure, intended to be phased out as Israeli forces gradually withdrew, Israeli officials were said to be surprised by persistent US pressure to formalize the arrangement.

Nevertheless, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to proceed with the plan, the report added.

According to Haaretz, the first phase of the project will focus on rebuilding Rafah, a city that suffered severe destruction during the war.

