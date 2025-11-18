Gaza Health buries 14 martyrs after they could not be identified due to disfigurement, loss of features

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced, on Monday, that it has decided to bury 14 martyrs whose bodies were being held by the occupation forces, after they could not be identified due to the condition in which the bodies arrived, including disfigurement and loss of features.

In a statement, the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that the burial procedures were carried out according to established protocols, noting that efforts are continuing to identify the remaining martyrs whose bodies are being held by the occupation.

Since the ceasefire was declared, the Health Ministry has received 315 bodies through the International Committee of the Red Cross, of which only 89 have been identified, while 182 were buried in an unidentified mass grave due to limited medical resources and the inability to preserve bodies for extended periods.

The Gaza Health Ministry called for the formation of independent international commissions of inquiry to uncover the horrific crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the bodies of Palestinian martyrs that were handed over in recent weeks.

It pointed out that the scenes witnessed by medical teams are beyond description and represent a blatant violation of human dignity and the sanctity of the dead.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health, in coordination with the World Health Organization, received a number of patients who had completed their treatment in hospitals within the country and expressed their desire to return to the Gaza Strip, where they had been residing before October 7, 2023.

According to media reports, 89 Palestinian patients from the Gaza Strip and their companions were receiving treatment in Jerusalem before the start of the war of extermination on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

