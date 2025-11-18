Thousands rally in Brussels against Israeli violations of Gaza ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital Brussels on Sunday against the continued Israeli occupation’s violation of the ceasefire by launching new attacks on the Gaza Strip.

During the demonstration, the protesters called on the European Union institutions to impose a comprehensive military blockade and to suspend the partnership agreement between the occupation and the European Union.

They began gathering in front of one of Brussels’ main train stations, before setting off on a march towards Jean Rey Square, near the headquarters of the European Union institutions.

The participants raised Palestinian flags and banners condemning the Israeli genocidal in Gaza and its continued attacks despite the ceasefire.

