Belgian MP drafts bill to block investments in companies linked to Israeli settlements

AhlulBayt News Agency: Belgian MP Ashraf El-Yakhloufi, a member of the Flemish Socialist party “Vooruit” and part of the ruling coalition, is preparing a bill to prevent Belgian institutions from investing in companies involved in Israeli activities that threaten Palestinian lands.

This initiative follows a report on investments by private Belgian banks such as KBC, Degroof Petercam, and Ackermans & Van Haaren in companies engaged in settlement activities in the West Bank, according to the Flemish newspaper De Morgen.

The bill aims to stop funding settlements through investments, increasing pressure on Israel to halt violations of Palestinian territories.

.....................

End/ 257