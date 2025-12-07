Yemen's Ansarallah calls on Hadramout, Mahra residents to reject occupation, external conflict

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Al-Fareh, a member of Ansarallah Political Bureau, called on the residents of Hadramout and Mahra governorates and all national forces in southern and eastern Yemen to reject the transformation of the governorates into arenas for external conflict and work to protect their decision-making power and wealth from hegemony and subservience.

Commenting on the conflict between tools belonging to the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the two governorates, Al-Fareh stated on the “X” platform that the Saudi-led coalition’s formations “do not represent a national project” and operate solely within external agendas.

Al-Fareh stressed that the presence of the UAE and Saudi Arabia in Hadramout and Mahra “has no justification or legitimacy,” describing its continuation as a “clear occupation.”

He reiterated Ansarallah’s firm stance to liberate every occupied inch of Yemeni territory.



/129