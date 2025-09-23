Belgium recognizes State of Palestine, signals strong diplomatic support

AhlulBayt News Agency: Belgium has officially joined the growing group of countries recognizing the State of Palestine, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever announced during the UN General Assembly session.

According to Mehr, speaking on the sidelines of the assembly, De Wever said, “Belgium is giving out a strong political and diplomatic signal to the world today by joining the group of countries that have announced the recognition of the State of Palestine.”

He added that the establishment of full diplomatic relations with Palestine—including opening a Belgian embassy and concluding international agreements—will proceed once the objectives outlined in the New York Declaration are achieved.

Belgium follows other countries that have recently recognized Palestinian statehood, including France, whose President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement earlier. Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Portugal voiced their recognition just a day before Belgium.

